AsiaInfo and ABB Robotics Launch 'Embodied Intelligence Laboratory'

Alibaba Cloud and NVIDIA as Key Technology Partners. Usher in a New Era of Industrial AI. HONG KONG SAR - AsiaInfo Technologies Limited ("AsiaInfo Technologies" or the "Company"; HKEX stock code: 01675), a leading provider of software products, solutions, and services, and ABB Robotics jointly established the "Embodied Intelligence Laboratory" and held its inauguration ceremony at AsiaInfo Plaza in Beijing on 25 January.



Tian Suning, Chairman of AsiaInfo Technologies, and Dr. Ouyang Ye, Chief Executive Office and Chief Technology Officer of AsiaInfo Technologies, together with Han Chen, Vice President of ABB Group and President of ABB Robotics China, jointly held an unveiling ceremony for the laboratory. Li Li, Vice President of the Government-Enterprise Business Unit at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, attended the ceremony as key technology partners, witnessing this milestone that ushers in a new phase of integration between Physical AI technologies and the real economy.



ABB Robotics is one of the world's leading robotics suppliers, offering a comprehensive and integrated portfolio that includes industrial and collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), controllers, application solutions, services, and equipment. Powered by its intelligent software, its technologies help businesses across industries from automotive to electronics and logistics to become more resilient, flexible, and efficient.



As AI rapidly moves from the digital realm into the physical world, Physical AI, as the key bridge linking AI capabilities with real-world industries, is becoming a core engine driving the intelligent upgrade of manufacturing sector. Against this backdrop,



As a leader in full-stack digital-intelligence capabilities, AsiaInfo Technologies will take AI large model application as the core lever, deeply integrating its strengths in 5G-A telecommunications technology and network security to drive technology integration and large-scale deployment at the laboratory. By developing replicable, scalable scenario-based solutions, the Company will accelerate the rollout and value realisation of innovation in the intelligent manufacturing sector. Leveraging its global expertise in industrial automation and flexible control, ABB Robotics will provide the laboratory with real-world, production-line use cases and strong engineering support capabilities, enabling efficient validation, optimisation and iteration of technical solutions, and achieving deep coupling and mutual empowerment between technology and application scenarios.



The laboratory will leverage external technology partners to reinforce its R&D capabilities. By utilising Alibaba Cloud's massive data processing power and cutting-edge algorithmic frameworks such as Vision-Language-Action (VLA), and NVIDIA accelerated computing technology for training optimisation, it will significantly speeding up the industrialisation of Physical AI technologies.



The Embodied Intelligence Laboratory jointly established by AsiaInfo Technologies and ABB Robotics has been officially launched, marking the shift of their strategic partnership into a practical stage of implementation based on previous research. This collaboration represents not only a forward-looking initiative by both parties to deploy cutting-edge technologies and fulfill their industrial responsibilities, but also a pivotal step in advancing Physical AI from the laboratory into real-world applications on the factory floor. Looking forward, AsiaInfo Technologies together with partners including ABB Robotics and Alibaba Cloud, will use the laboratory as a core platform to deepen technical collaboration and scenario co-creation, drive large-scale deployment of Physical AI in industry, build a globally impactful benchmark for industrial intelligence, and help shape an open and collaborative Physical AI ecosystem.

