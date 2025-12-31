31.12.2025 04:37:41

Asian Markets Subdued In Lackluster Trading

(RTTNews) - With several markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed for New Year's Eve, stocks moved in a tight band in lackluster session on Wednesday.

Markets in South Korea, Japan and Thailand are closed on account of New Year's Eve. Markets in Australia and New Zeland closed early today. Hong Kong will also shut early.

In the Australian market, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended the shortened trading session with a marginal loss of 2.80 points or 0.03% at 8,714.30. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 3.60 points or 0.04% to 9,018.80.

Chinese stocks turned in a mixed performance this morning. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.55 points at 3,963.57 a few minutes before the end of the morning session.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed China's NBS Composite PMI Output Index edged up to 50.7 in December from 49.7 in the previous month, marking the highest reading since June.

The NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 50.1 in December, surpassing both November's reading and expectations of 49.2.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 245.60 points or 0.95% at 25,609 a little while ago. The Hong Market will close early today.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:11 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
22:39 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen