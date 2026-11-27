(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight due to Thanksgiving holiday, as traders return to buy semiconductor and technology stocks on stabilized sentiment over AI trade following a sharp sell-off earlier in the week. They also stepped in to pick up recently beaten-down shares. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, caution prevails as the US proposes tariffs on major trading partners and on reports that Nvidia has ordered manufacturing partners to pause shipments to four Southeast Asian countries amid U.S. efforts to restrict AI chip flows to China.

Escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East continues to weigh on market sentiment after Yemen's Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery Ras Raura and the petromonarchy's financial district in the capital Riyadh. Iran also reported that several vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz had struck mines.

The Australian stock market is trading notably higher on Friday after opening slightly in the red, adding to the gains in the previous session, following the positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,800 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining, energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 53.20 points or 0.61 percent to 8,817.00, after touching a high of 8,818.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 60.60 points or 0.68 percent to 8,926.10. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Fortescue and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are advancing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Beach energy is adding almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is up almost 1 percent, Appen is gaining more than 3 percent and Xero is edging up 0.2 percent. WiseTech Global is jumping almost 16 percent after reaffirming its fiscal 2027 outlook and the closure of major regulatory investigations.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent, while Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 3 percent, Genesis Minerals is surging more than 4 percent, Resolute Mining is rising more than 2 percent, Newmont is adding almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 3 percent.

In other news, shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals are tumbling almost 12 percent after hitting a regulatory hurdle with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its Pitt Hopkins syndrome drug.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.663 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 58,150 level, with gains in exporters, automakers and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in index heavyweights.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 58,172.04, up 672.88 points or 1.17 percent, after touching a high of 58,182.75 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 3 percent, while Screen Holdings is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is advancing almost 3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 3 percent, Canon is edging up 0.3 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Socionext is jumping more than 6 percent, while IHI, Furukawa Electric and Resonac Holdings are surging almost 6 percent each. Kioxia Holdings is gaining more than 5 percent, while Japan Steel Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Chubu Electric Power are advancing more than 4 percent each. Tokyo Electric, Mitsui Kinzoku and Idemitsu Kosan are adding almost 4 percent each, while Dowa Holdings and ENEOS Holdings are up more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Recruit Holdings is losing more than 3 percent.

In economic news, core consumer prices in Tokyo's central wards increased 2.9 percent on year in November 2026, accelerating from a 2.6 percent rise in October but falling short of expectations of 3.0 percent. It was the fastest increase since July 2025 and remained above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the third consecutive month

Meanwhile, the CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, rose 2.5 percent on year, down from 2.6 percent in October and below forecasts of 3.0 percent, marking the slowest pace in three months.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is up 2.8 percent, while China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.1 and 0.7 percent each. New Zealand and Singapore are relatively flat.

On Wall Street, the markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday after closing mixed on Wednesday.

The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend the gains in the previous session amid supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and two ships hit mines laid by the Iranian's in the Strait of Hormuz. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $0.35 or 0.4 percent to $84.03 a barrel.