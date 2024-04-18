ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

ASMALLWORLD launches new membership options in collaboration with GHA DISCOVERY

Zurich, 18.04.2024 – In partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, ASMALLWORLD introduces new options for its popular Prestige and Signature memberships, which include up to 10,400 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) and a GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, further expanding its product offering.

Following numerous successful strategic collaborations between ASMALLWORLD and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the two companies are now collaborating to introduce new membership options for ASMALLWORLD’s renowned Prestige and Signature memberships, which offer a wide range of travel benefits.

The GHA DISCOVERY hotel loyalty programme uses DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) as its rewards currency across more than 800 hotels, providing customers with the opportunity to earn or spend D$ with each stay. One D$ always equals one USD and can be used to pay for customers’ hotel bills.

ASMALLWORLD is now introducing a new GHA DISCOVERY option for its Prestige and Signature memberships, offering customers a wealth of D$ which they can spend on their upcoming hotel stays.

With Prestige membership priced at USD 4,950, customers will receive D$4,950 plus D$200 as a bonus, and with Signature membership priced at USD 9,900, customers will receive an impressive D$9,900 plus D$500 bonus.

In addition to the D$, members will be upgraded to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, the highest level of the programme, and receive a plethora of other travel benefits, including room upgrades, building upon an already enticing offer and enhancing customers’ stays even more.

For an introduction period, this offer will be available until April 30th, but if interest is substantial, ASMALLWORLD plans on integrating DISCOVERY Dollars as a permanent option into its Prestige and Signature memberships, alongside existing options from Miles & More, Emirates and Etihad.

“We are excited to work with GHA to launch this fourth membership option of our best-selling Prestige and Signature memberships, giving customers even more choice when they are choosing the perfect travel package," commented ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

GHA DISCOVERY – a hotel loyalty programme with more than 40 brands

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 800 hotels across over 40 brands, including names like Anantara, Corinthia, Kempinski, Viceroy, Pan Pacific and many more!

Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, and generous rewards at home or away. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

The GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme has received global distinction, with 26 prestigious awards received over the past decade for the loyalty programme. The programme also has brands that consistently place among the top hotel brands in the world, according to Travel & Leisure and CN Traveler.

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium Status and DISCOVERY Dollars (D$)

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status is an exclusive tier within the GHA DISCOVERY programme and is the highest tier possible within the programme. This elite status offers a range of premium benefits, including double room upgrades (subject to availability), 7% back in D$ on eligible spending, early check-in from 11 am, late check-out until 4 pm, and access to exclusive members-only rates.

DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) serve as the flexible reward currency within the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, where D$1 equals USD 1. Members can seamlessly apply their D$ towards expenses at check-out, whether for accommodations at GHA DISCOVERY’s 800+ accommodations, dining experiences, spa treatments, golf outings, or curated Experiences.



This press release can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the world’s leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1,000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds.com, a flight booking engine, focused on Business and First-Class flights.

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldprivate.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

www.jetbeds.com

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

Disclaimer

The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.