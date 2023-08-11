ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ASMALLWORLD signs deal with Althoff Hotels



Zurich, 11.08.2023 Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has signed a deal with German hotel group Althoff Hotels. As part of this new collaboration, both parties have started preparations to bring an initial four of Althoffs 18 hotels into the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network under the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY brand. The go-live for these hotels is expected towards the end of this year. Should this initial pilot phase go well, the two companies intend to bring more of Althoffs properties into the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY portfolio.

ASMALLWORLD and German hotel group Althoff Hotels, renowned for being The Hoteliers Company, have announced that they will work together to provide Althoffs hotels with access to GHA DISCOVERYs loyalty network as part of ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY.

The two parties will immediately commence preparations to connect four of Althoffs 18 properties to GHA DISCOVERYs loyalty network before the end of this year. These hotels include Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club in London, Althoff Villa Belrose in Saint Tropez and two additional properties which will be announced shortly.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Althoff Hotels. This significant milestone affirms the strength of our offering for independent hotels, and we are excited to add these magnificent four new Althoff properties to our ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY portfolio," states Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.

"The partnership with ASMALLWORLD allows us to tap into GHA DISCOVERYs large customer base of 24 million travellers, which will increase sales for our properties while at the same time giving our guests access to all perks of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme," states Frank Marrenbach, CEO of Althoff Hotels.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY hotel portfolio growing to 11 properties

This new agreement with Althoff Hotels will allow ASMALLWORLD to further develop its ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY hotel portfolio with four new properties, bringing it to a total of 11 properties.

The first hotel to go-live under the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY brand was The Chedi Andermatt earlier this year, and a few days ago, The Mandrake in London became the second hotel, with both being fully integrated into the GHA DISCOVERY booking platform. Other hotels, like the Beau-Rivage in Geneva, are currently being prepared for a go-live in the coming weeks.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY empowering independent hotels

ASMALLWORLD is one of 40 brands in the GHA DISCOVERY brand portfolio, next to groups like Kempinski, Anantara and Corinthia. ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY acts as a service partner for its partner hotels, allowing them to access the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network under its brand with the goal of maximising the value from the programme.

For joining hotels, the main benefits come from three sources: First, hotels can expand their global reach by accessing the GHA DISCOVERY distribution platform and will profit from incremental revenue from more than 24 million existing customers. Second, GHA DISCOVERY is a cost-effective distribution channel, allowing hotels to reduce their dependency on third-party channels, specifically online travel agencies, and improve their margins. Third, hotels can offer their customers highly valuable loyalty benefits, including the programmes unique DISCOVERY $, a flexible and valuable rewards currency that will increase customer retention.



This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.



Althoff Hotels The Hoteliers Company

For over 30 years, the Althoff Hotels - founded by Thomas H. Althoff and managed by CEO Frank Marrenbach are considered for outstanding cuisine, excellent hospitality and stylish design, combined with services of the highest quality. The group, headquartered in Cologne, sees itself as a "Hoteliers Company" and currently operates three brands: the Althoff COLLECTION with five luxury hotels in Germany, France and Great Britain, as well as the AMERON Collection with nine four-star hotels in Germany and Switzerland. In 2020, the Althoff portfolio was expanded to include the design & lifestyle brand URBAN LOFT, which stands for a curated mix of art and culture, culinary and creativity.

For more information, visit https://www.althoffhotels.com/en/



The Althoff St. Jamess Hotel & Club Boutique luxury in London

Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club is a sophisticated boutique hotel located in the prestigious Mayfair neighbourhood of London. With its elegant design and timeless charm, the hotel offers a serene retreat in the heart of the vibrant city. The rooms and suites are beautifully appointed, providing a comfortable and stylish stay for guests. The hotel is also home to a fine dining restaurant, Seven Park Place, where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from executive chef Wiliam Drabble. Seven Park Place Bar & Lounge offers some of the oldest and most legendary wines, as well as the largest selection of port in a London bar. With its attentive service and prime location, Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club is an ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious and memorable stay in London.

For more information, visit https://www.stjameshotelandclub.com



Althoff Villa Belrose Serenity in Saint Tropez

Althoff Villa Belrose is a stunning retreat located in the captivating coastal town of Saint Tropez. Surrounded by picturesque Mediterranean gardens, this luxurious villa offers a peaceful getaway with mesmerising views of the azure waters of the French Riviera. The villa combines Provençal charm with contemporary elegance, providing tastefully appointed rooms and suites that create a serene ambiance for guests. Indulge in the culinary delights at the exciting club l'indochine, which was developed exclusively for the Althoff Villa Belrose in collaboration with the well-known German-Vietnamese chef and successful Berlin gastronomy entrepreneur The Duc Ngo. Since 2021, the Althoff Belrose Villa Rental has been offering a collection of private residence villas in the immediate vicinity of the hotel. Set amid the green hills of Gassin, with a unique view of the French Riviera, guests in the now 14 luxurious private villas enjoy the exclusivity of their own villa and a unique combination of privacy and first-class hotel service. With its impeccable service, breathtaking setting, and close proximity to the vibrant energy of Saint Tropez, Althoff Villa Belrose promises a truly unforgettable stay on the enchanting Côte d'Azur.

For more information, visit https://www.althoffcollection.com/en/althoff-villa-belrose



About ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY offers independent hotels the opportunity to join the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty platform with more than 24 million customers. ASMALLWORLD acts as a service partner for its hotels, allowing them to maximise the value they receive from the GHA DISCOVERY.

For more information, visit https://asmallworlddiscovery.com/

For more information, visit https://asmallworlddiscovery.com/



About GHA DISCOVERY

GHA DISCOVERY is the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, currently featuring more than 800 hotels across 40 brands. GHA DISCOVERYs 24 million customers enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, and generous rewards at home or abroad. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home without a stay through member-only Local Offers.

For more information, visit www.ghadiscovery.com



About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) represents a collection of 40 hotel brands with more than 800 properties in 100 countries. Through GHA, member brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme with more than 24 million customers generates over $1.4 billion in revenue and more than six million room nights annually. GHA's brands include Anantara, Araiya, ASMALLWORLD, Avani, Bristoria Hotels, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, The Set Collection, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy.

For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com



The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the worlds leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:



ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the worlds most admired hotels, offering the unique ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate, which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The Worlds Finest Clubs, the worlds leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.



For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldprivate.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com



Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

