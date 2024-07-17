ASML Q2 Results Down; Issues Q3 View, Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income declined to 1.58 billion euros from last year's 1.94 billion euros.

Net income per ordinary share fell to 4.01 euros from prior year's 4.93 euros.

Total net sales were 6.24 billion euros, down from 6.90 billion euros a year ago.

Quarterly sales of lithography systems dropped to 100 units from last year's 113 units. However, value of booked systems grew to 5.57 billion euros from 4.50 billion euros a year ago.

Further, the company said an interim dividend of 1.52 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on August 7.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, ASML expects total net sales between 6.7 billion euros and 7.3 billion euros, and a gross margin between 50 percent and 51 percent.

Further, ASML continues to expect fiscal 2024 total net sales to be similar to 2023, supported by a strong second half year.

ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said, "Our outlook for the full year 2024 remains unchanged. We see 2024 as a transition year with continued investments in both capacity ramp and technology. We currently see strong developments in AI, driving most of the industry recovery and growth, ahead of other market segments."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.