Astec Industries Appoints Brian Harris As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) announced Monday the appointment of Brian Harris as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In connection with the appointment of Harris, Heinrich Jonker will step down from his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue to serve as Vice President Finance - Infrastructure Solutions of the Company.

Harris previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) from October 2013 to February 2023. Prior to his role at Summit, Harris served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Bausch + Lomb Corp., an eye health products company, from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to joining Bausch + Lomb, Harris held positions in various capacities at the Gates Corp. from 1996 to 2009.