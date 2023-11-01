|
01.11.2023 12:29:16
AstraZeneca : Canada Approves Ultomiris For Adults With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said that Health Canada approved Ultomiris (ravulizumab) as the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD.
NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS), including the spine and optic nerves. Most people living with NMOSD experience unpredictable relapses, characterised by a new onset of neurologic symptoms or worsening of existing neurologic symptoms, which tend to be severe and recurrent and may result in permanent disability.
Ultomiris is currently approved for the treatment of certain adults with NMOSD in the European Union (EU), Japan and other countries.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AstraZeneca gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.23
|AstraZeneca-Aktie verliert: EU genehmigt AstraZeneca-Präparat für die Therapie von Lungenkrebs (Dow Jones)
|
18.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)