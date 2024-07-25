25.07.2024 08:20:57

AstraZeneca Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit before tax was $2.40 billion, 15 percent higher than last year's $2.09 billion.

Earnings per share were $1.24, up 6 percent from last year's $1.17. Core earnings per share were $1.98, down 8 percent from the prior year.

Total revenues for the second quarter grew 13 percent to $12.94 billion from last year's $11.42 billion. The growth was 17 percent at constant exchange rates.

Further, the company has declared that interim dividend increased 7 cents to $1.00, or 77.6 pence per share. The record date for the first interim dividend for 2024, payable on September 9, will be August 9.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, AstraZeneca raised its outlook with strong underlying growth, now expecting total revenue and core earnings per share to grow by a mid teens percentage at constant exchange rates. The previous outlook for both was a low double-digit to low teens percentage growth.

The company has set a target to deliver $80 billion total revenue by 2030.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the year to date we have continued to make encouraging progress with several disruptive technologies, including antibody drug conjugates, bispecifics, cell and gene therapies, radioconjugates, and weight management medicines, all of which have the potential to drive our growth beyond 2030."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 72,00 1,41% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX eröffnet stabil -- DAX gibt zum Start leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geht kaum verändert in den Freitagshandel, während der deutsche Leitindex Erföffnugnsverluste erleidet. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die US-Indizes beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen