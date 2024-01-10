|
10.01.2024 22:15:00
Astronics Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Needham Growth Conference
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
The Astronics presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.astronics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.
About Astronics Corporation
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
