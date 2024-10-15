Astronics Promotes Nancy Hedges To Succeed David Burney As CFO

(RTTNews) - Astronics Corp. (ATRO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Nancy Hedges, currently Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will be effective upon the retirement of David Burney, the Company's current CFO, on January 3, 2025.

Hedges, CPA, joined Astronics in 2014 as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller. Prior to Astronics, she served as Director of Accounting and External Reporting at Dayco, LLC (formerly Mark IV Industries, Inc.) from May 2008 to November 2014.

Hedges also brings over twelve years of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its Accounting and Business Advisory Services practice where she was a Senior Manager.