06.08.2024 12:27:32
Atkore Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $123.42 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $201.29 million, or $5.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Atkore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.05 million or $3.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $822.36 million from $919.12 million last year.
Atkore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $123.42 Mln. vs. $201.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.33 vs. $5.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $822.36 Mln vs. $919.12 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 - $14.52
|
|
|
|
