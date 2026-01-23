Atlantic International Aktie

Atlantic International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40GLH / ISIN: US0485921094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 21:13:38

Atlantic International Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN) shares fell 6.67%, trading at $3.5, following news that the company has completed an all-stock acquisition of Circle8 Group, creating a diversified workforce solutions platform with roughly $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

The deal brings Atlantic's North American staffing operations together with Circle8's European IT and technology talent business, expanding the company's geographic reach and broadening its service mix. Circle8 generated about $780 million in revenue in 2025 and is expected to approach $1 billion organically in 2026, according to the announcement.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Circle8 will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, and its founder will join Atlantic's board as executive chairman while continuing to lead Circle8. The combined entity aims to drive growth by offering workforce solutions across both industrial and technology staffing sectors in the U.S. and Europe.

The acquisition marks a major step in Atlantic's strategy to build a larger, more diversified global workforce solutions business by combining complementary staffing capabilities and expanding cross-regional customer coverage.

On the day of the announcement, ATLN opened near session highs before selling pressure pushed the share price lower over the trading session.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atlantic International Corp Registered shs 3,86 2,93% Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:23 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
05:47 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen