Atlassian Aktie
WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16
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01.05.2026 00:25:23
Atlassian Corporation Q1 Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with losses widening from last year, despite strong revenue growth.
The company reported a wider net loss of $98.4 million, compared with $70.8 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.38, compared with a loss of $0.27 per share last year.
Total revenues for the quarter increased to $1.78 billion from $1.35 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in subscription revenue.
TEAM is currently trading after hours at $84.95, up $16.36 or 23.85 percent on the Nasdaq.
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