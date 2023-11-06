Atlassian Named a Leader in Enterprise Service Management

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023. Notably, Atlassian received the highest possible score possible in the strategy category.

In its evaluation of Jira Service Management, Atlassian’s ESM solution, Forrester writes, "As a newer ESM entrant, Atlassian’s differentiated vision is to offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools that seamlessly connect development, IT, and business teams to foster enhanced collaboration and workflow efficiency across the entire service delivery lifecycle.” It goes on to say, "With a focus on innovation, the product stands out in the market as the platform that unites knowledge workers across functional divides and provides comprehensive developer support.”

Edwin Wong, head of product, IT Solutions, Atlassian, said, "Three years ago, Atlassian doubled down on this space with a differentiated vision and we’ve spent every minute since executing on that vision. Today, Jira Service Management unlocks high-velocity teams at nearly 50,000 companies around the world. We believe this recognition from Forrester, combined with our customer growth, validates our strategy to make waves (pun absolutely intended) in this space.”

Regarding the future of Jira Service Management, Forrester writes, "Formed with input from customers, advisory boards, and partner ecosystems, its roadmap includes a diversity of investments, such as advanced automation and orchestration, unified help, and product analytics that empowers end-to-end visibility of the product lifecycle.” Most recently, at Atlassian Presents: High Velocity, Atlassian announced new AI-powered capabilities, including a virtual agent, for Jira Service Management, and the acquisition of AirTrack, maker of leading IT data quality management technology. Atlassian continues to add capabilities to Jira Service Management that will enable customers to:

Realize value fast: With a shorter time to deployment, transparent pricing, and a powerful yet easy-to-use platform, Jira Service Management offers faster time to value and a clearer return on service management investment, enabling teams to quickly transform their service delivery practice.

Accelerate Development and Operations teams: Only Atlassian puts everyone together on a single platform for service delivery, allowing developers the autonomy to ship faster while staying aligned with IT Operations to mitigate risk.

Empower Service For All: Jira Service Management empowers IT to help every team take ownership of their service experience and scale practices fast - without costly add-ons or hairy deployments.

To learn more about what we believe sets Jira Service Management apart from other ESM solutions, download a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 265,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, Audi, Kiva, Deutsche Bank and Dropbox - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management at https://atlassian.com.

