|
08.05.2024 22:47:24
Atmos Energy Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $432 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.85 vs. $2.48 last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 - $6.80
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!