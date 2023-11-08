|
08.11.2023 22:30:00
Atmos Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase on the company’s common stock to 80.5 cents per share. The Fiscal 2024 indicated annual dividend is $3.22. The Fiscal 2023 annual dividend was $2.96.
The dividend will be paid on December 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 27, 2023. This is the company’s 160th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108312353/en/
