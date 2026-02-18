18.02.2026 15:22:37

AutoCanada Names Samuel Cochrane New CEO

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Samuel Cochrane as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Cochrane will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the company searches for a permanent CFO. Cochrane joined AutoCanada in August 2024 as CFO and was named Interim CEO in October 2025 previously having worked as CFO at Sierra Wireless and Avigilon Corporation.

Commenting on the appointment, Christopher Harris, Chair of the Board, said, "The Board is confident he is the right leader to strengthen dealership performance, build on the strong momentum in our collision business, and position the Company for long-term value creation."

ACQ.TO closed Tuesday's trading at CAD 27.50, up CAD 0.92 or 3.46 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

