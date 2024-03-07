AutoCanada Posts Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) posted a fourth quarter net loss of C$22.6 million compared to net income of C$14.8 million, prior year. Loss per share was C$0.81, compared to profit of C$0.52. The company noted the consolidated ownership of the Used Digital Division, recognizing C$36.7 million of share-based compensation expense and C$1.8 million of related transaction costs in operating expenses, resulted in a C$1.50 reduction to per share results.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was C$1.48 billion compared to C$1.39 billion, prior year, an increase of 6.9%. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.41 billion in revenue.

AutoCanada has received approval from the TSX for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, AutoCanada may purchase up to 1,329,106 common shares during the twelve-month period commencing March 11, 2024 and ending March 10, 2025. The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of AutoCanada's previous NCIB that expired on December 27, 2023.

