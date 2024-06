Autoliv China, XPENG AEROHT To Develop Safety Solutions For Flying Cars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv (ALV), and XPENG AEROHT have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to pioneer safety solutions for future mobility. XPENG AEROHT, an affiliate of XPENG Inc., is an innovator of flying cars in Asia. Autoliv and XPENG AEROHT will collaborate to develop safety solutions for flying cars.

Deli Zhao, Founder & President of XPENG AEROHT, said, "This strategic partnership elevates the relationship between the two parties to a new level, representing a comprehensive upgrade of XPENG AREOHT's supply chain. We look forward to jointly creating flying cars with ultimate safety through the solid cooperation of both parties."