Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.013 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $956.3 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.013 billion or $2.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.175 billion from $4.832 billion last year.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.013 Bln. vs. $956.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.49 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.175 Bln vs. $4.832 Bln last year.
