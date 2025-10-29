Automatic Data Processing Aktie

WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036

29.10.2025 12:18:09

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.013 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $956.3 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.013 billion or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.175 billion from $4.832 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.013 Bln. vs. $956.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.49 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.175 Bln vs. $4.832 Bln last year.

