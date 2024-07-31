Automatic Data Processing Initiates FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, ADP now projects earnings per share growth in a range of 9 to 11 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent on revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.97 per share on revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $20.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

