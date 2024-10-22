|
Autonomix Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), a medical devices company, on Tuesday announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will take effect on October 24, and the shares will open for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 25, on a post-split basis.
As a result, the number of shares will be reduced from around 23 million shares to approximately 1.15 million shares, and the number of authorized shares will remain at 500 million shares.
In addition, the number of shares reserved for issuance under the company's equity compensation plan immediately prior to the reverse stock split will be reduced proportionately.
Post transaction, the company will continue trade under the existing ticker symbol 'AMIX.'
AMIX was trading up by 8.08 percent at $0.557 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
