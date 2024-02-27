|
27.02.2024 13:25:12
AutoZone Inc. Profit Rises In Q2, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $515.030 million, or $28.89 per share. This compares with $476.544 million, or $24.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $26.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.859 billion from $3.690 billion last year.
AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $515.030 Mln. vs. $476.544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $28.89 vs. $24.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $26.28 -Revenue (Q2): $3.859 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.
