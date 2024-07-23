23.07.2024 12:53:14

Avery Dennison Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $176.8 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $100.4 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $196.0 million or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.24 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $176.8 Mln. vs. $100.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.18 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 to $9.50

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avery Dennison Corp.mehr Nachrichten