Aviva Aktie

Aviva für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YC5C / ISIN: US05382A1043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 17:29:16

Aviva Shares Update On Direct Line Capital Model

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc (AV.L), Monday announced that the company has received an approval from the PRA to revoke Direct Line's Solvency II partial internal model, allowing Direct Line's capital requirements to be calculated using the standard formula from December 31, 2025.

With this change, the company estimates to realize approximately 0.1 billion pounds in capital synergies by the end of 2025, contributing about 2 percentage points to Aviva's full-year Group shareholder solvency ratio.

The company aims to realise over 0.5 billion pounds of total capital synergies by around the end of 2026.

Aviva's stock is currently trading at 688.20 pence, up 0.70 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aviva PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.