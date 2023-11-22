AWS Partners Teaming Up to Tackle Cloud Complexity

Rival service providers in the AWS ecosystem are temporarily setting competition aside and pooling their resources to meet the varied needs of their Brazilian customers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds that providers are forming partnerships that enable them to meet customer demands for specific AWS services more effectively. As the need of organizations to innovate and accelerate digital transformation grows, not all service providers singlehandedly possess the expertise that customers require or the resources to meet specific project requirements, the ISG report says.

"These alliances make good business sense,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, enterprise cloud transformation leader, ISG. "AWS partners in Brazil are committed to offering more advanced services with a broader vision to identify specific needs.”

According to the ISG report, the best-performing AWS partners have a proven track record of successful projects over the long term and bring a holistic vision to digital transformation with offerings in consulting and professional services, technology and customized solutions. The key focus areas, both for co-innovation and investment, include cloud-native application development, legacy modernization, IoT-based edge computing, connected mobility, automated ML, hybrid management, multicloud support, security and compliance, enhanced FinOps practices, generative and conversational AI solutions and AWS solutions based on business segments, the ISG report says.

As cloud computing matures in Brazil, the emphasis is shifting from the total cost of ownership to business outcomes, the ISG report says. There is a growing trend among AWS and its partners to zero in on the needs of specific business sectors. Customers are likely to demand increasingly complex services with in-depth expertise and certification in specific industry verticals, the report says. With that in mind, some AWS partners are already working on verticalization within their internal organizations, anticipating a corresponding move on the part of AWS toward verticalization of the cloud platform, ISG says.

"One thing unifying Brazilian enterprises across verticals is a drive to develop advanced data science services,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The Brazilian economy is beginning to realize that data and its analysis are indispensable for business success.”

The report also examines how government agencies in Brazil have come to value the benefits of cloud usage and incorporate more cloud into their systems through procurement processes.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across six quadrants: AWS Consulting Services, AWS Migration Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS SAP Workloads and AWS Brazil Public Sector - Technology Services.

The report names BRLink, Compass UOL, dataRain, Dedalus, IPsense, Logicalis and TIVIT as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Claranet, Darede, Nextios and SoftwareONE are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Embratel and Extreme Group are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while G&P, MIGNOW, Sky.One, ST IT Cloud, T-Systems and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, e-Core is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants, while GFT is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants. Enkel and SoftwareONE are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Compass UOL, dataRain, Extreme Group, G&P, ST IT Cloud and T-Systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

