Axalta Coating Systems Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), a global coatings company, Tuesday reported an increase in third quarter earnings from the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, profit came in above estimates.
In the pre-market activity, shares were trading 3.23 percent higher at $30 on the NYSE.
The company's quarterly earnings came in at $110 million, up from $101 million in the prior year. Earnings per share was $0.51 higher than $0.46 a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were $144 million or $0.67 per share Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share.
Axalta's revenue for the period fell 3 percent to $1.28 billion from $1.32 billion last year.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $0.60 per share. Analysts are looking for $0.62 per share for the next quarter. Fourth quarter net sales is expected to be in mid-single digit percentage.
Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately $284 million.
For the fiscal year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $2.50 per share. Net sales is expected to be higher than $5.1 billion. Current expectation for adjusted EBITDA is approximately $1.14 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company plans to enhance its capital allocation strategy by deploying up to $250 million towards share repurchases.
