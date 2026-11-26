On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, AXIS (NYSE:AXS) announced gross written premiums rose 11% year over year to $2.4 billion. For long-term shareholders, disciplined risk selection protects underwriting margins while broader insurance pricing moderates. Expanding book value per share, the core measure of net asset growth, creates compounding potential without pushing into mispriced coverage. Three things management said stand out.

When insurance rates drop below loss costs in broad liability and property lines, writing more coverage destroys value. AXIS cut liability and cyber premiums by 8% and 14%, respectively, year to date -- primarily in reinsurance -- to shield underwriting profits, choosing to expand instead in higher-return niches like marine war risk.

Automation in specialized underwriting frees up human capacity while speeding up business execution. The company rolled out a next-generation underwriting platform that reduced quote cycle times by up to 70% for lower-middle-market accounts, accelerating growth without adding fixed overhead.

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