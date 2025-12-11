Ball Aktie
WKN: 860408 / ISIN: US0584981064
|
11.12.2025 02:07:25
Ball Corp To Acquire 80% Stake In Benepack's European Beverage Can Operations For EUR 184 Mln
(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced that it agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Benepack's beverage can manufacturing operations in Europe, which include two production facilities located in Belgium and Hungary.
Under the terms of the deal, Ball will purchase an 80% stake for an estimated 184 million euros, while the remaining 20% ownership will be retained by Benepack's current shareholders.
Benepack is a regional producer of aluminum beverage cans serving both international and local customers across Western and Eastern Europe.
All required regulatory clearances have been received for the proposed acquisitions, and the transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
