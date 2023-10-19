Barber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Supplied Critical Turbomachinery Components for Universal Hydrogen’s Fuel Cell Powered Aircraft

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, supplied ethylene glycol water pumps to Universal Hydrogen for its Dash 8 turboprop, deemed to be the world’s largest hydrogen fuel cell powered aircraft.

Matt Malone, VP and General Manager – Barber-Nichols, commented, "We are proud to have been instrumental in the success of Universal Hydrogen’s accomplishments in clean air travel. This project demonstrates Barber-Nichol’s ability to collaborate with our customers to meet their complex technical needs, utilizing our engineering and manufacturing expertise. Barber-Nichols wants to congratulate the Universal Hydrogen team on their successful flights and recent milestones.”

Universal Hydrogen has now achieved ten test flights as the company drives toward its goal of commercial entry into service in 2026. Universal Hydrogen also received its G-1 Issue Paper from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a milestone which is required to certify the airworthiness and environmental standards of hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Mr. Malone added, "Hydrogen as a clean, alternative fuel is gaining traction in aerospace and transportation, or the mobility market in general. We believe the engineering expertise we have demonstrated translates to many adjacent applications. We plan to leverage our expertise in high power, critical turbomachinery equipment that can operate in challenging environments to capture more opportunities in this growing market segment.”

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

About Universal Hydrogen

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites directly to the airplane anywhere in the world. The company is targeting regional and narrowbody/single aisle airplanes as the near-term and most impactful decarbonization opportunities. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen.

