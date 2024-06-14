Barclays Announces the Redemption of 18 iPath® ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem in full each of the 18 series of iPath® ETNs (the "ETNs”) listed in the table below on June 28, 2024 (the "Redemption Date”).

Name of ETN Bloomberg Ticker CUSIP/ISIN iPath® GEMS Asia 8 ETN AYTEF 06738G878 /

US06738G8785 iPath® Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN BALTF 06739H271 /

US06739H2711 iPath® EUR/USD Exchange Rate ETN EROTF 06739F184 /

GB00B1WPBD95 iPath® GBP/USD Exchange Rate ETN GBBEF 06739F176 /

GB00B1WPB621 iPath® Global Carbon ETN GRNTF 06739H164 /

US06739H1648 iPath® Optimized Currency Carry ETN ICITF 06739H412 /

US06739H4121 iPath® GEMS IndexTM ETN JEMTF 06739H453 /

US06739H4535 iPath® Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJATF 06739H206 /

US06739H2067 iPath® Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJMTF 06738G407 /

US06738G4073 iPath® Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJNTF 06739F119 /

US06739F1194 iPath® Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJOFF 06739H297 /

US06739H2976 iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJPFF 06739H248 /

US06739H2489 iPath® Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJSSF 06739H230 /

US06739H2307 iPath® Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJTFF 06739H198 /

US06739H1986 iPath® Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJUFF 06739H321 /

US06739H3214 iPath® JPY/USD Exchange Rate ETN JYNFF 06739G851 /

GB00B1WPB282 iPath® Asian & Gulf Currency Revaluation ETN PGDDF 06739H420 /

US06739H420 iPath® Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN SGGFF 06739H214 /

US06739H2141

After obtaining the requisite consents with respect to each series of ETNs in connection with Barclays’ cash tender offer and consent solicitation, Barclays has amended the indenture and global certificate for each series of ETNs to provide Barclays with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of the outstanding ETNs of each series, on the Redemption Date. Please see the iPath® ETN website at https://ipathetn.barclays/static/tenderoffers.app (the "Information Page”) for further details regarding the tender offer and consent solicitation.

The "Valuation Date” for the redemption of each series of ETNs will be June 21, 2024, the fifth business day prior to the Redemption Date. A holder of the ETNs on the Redemption Date will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the applicable Closing Indicative Note Value on the Valuation Date. For more information about how the Closing Indicative Note Value is determined, please refer to the section entitled "Terms and Conditions of the Offers and Consent Solicitations—Closing Indicative Note Value” in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 7, 2023, as further supplemented, which is available on the Information Page.

Under the terms of the ETNs, as amended, holders of any series of ETNs subject to issuer redemption will no longer have the option to exercise the holder redemption right. Therefore, no further elections for holder redemption will be accepted by Barclays. Holders of ETNs subject to issuer redemption may choose to continue to hold their ETNs until the Redemption Date or choose to sell their ETNs at a suitable time prior to that.

Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the relevant series of ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.

The pricing supplement and prospectus relating to each series of ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, as well as on the product website at the product page for each of the ETNs listed in the table above at ipathetn.barclays.

An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and do not benefit from any principal protection. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations” below and the risk factors included in the relevant pricing supplement.

Barclays is the issuer of the ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors: Directly contact Barclays at etndesk@barclays.com or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information.

Individual investors: Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990. You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a full-service corporate and investment bank. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any change in the level of the underlying index or exchange rate, as applicable (the "index”) between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the level of such index has increased or decreased, as the case may be. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of Barclays Bank PLC and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, if Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the commodity markets, the U.S. stock markets or the U.S. Treasury market, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Concentration Risk: Because the ETNs may be linked to an index composed of futures contracts on a single commodity or in only one commodity sector, the ETNs are less diversified than other funds. The ETNs can therefore experience greater volatility than other funds or investments.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: The ETNs are not listed on any securities exchange and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day through certain brokerage accounts. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

© 2024 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

