Barclays Appoints Abhishek Singhal as a Managing Director Within Technology Investment Banking

Barclays today announces the appointment of Abhishek Singhal as a Managing Director within Technology Investment Banking focused on the Payments sector. Mr. Singhal will be based in New York and will report to Kristin Roth DeClark, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking. His appointment will further strengthen the Payments coverage effort led by Gary Katz, Global Head of Payments Banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917707596/en/

Barclays announces the appointment of Abhishek Singhal as a Managing Director within Technology Investment Banking focused on the Payments sector. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Singhal joins Barclays from Citigroup where he was a Managing Director in the FinTech Investment Banking division. Prior to joining Citigroup in 2018, he worked at Deutsche Bank on the TMT Investment Banking team. Throughout his career Mr. Singhal has been involved in a number of notable transactions, including serving as lead buyside M&A advisor and joint-bookrunner for debt financing for GTCR’s $18bn take-private of Worldpay, and carveout from FIS; and acting as exclusive sellside M&A Advisor for EVO Payments on its $4bn sale to Global Payments.

"We at Barclays have an extremely strong Technology Investment Banking franchise, which is a key focus of our broader investment banking business and an area which touches all of our other industry coverage verticals,” commented Kristin Roth DeClark. "Abhi is an excellent addition to our team, and his extensive industry knowledge and transaction experience will further strengthen our ability to provide a superior value proposition to our clients.”

"Abhi has a long and distinguished track record of outstanding performance and maintains deep relationships with the key players across the sector,” added Gary Katz. "I have every confidence that our growing team is well positioned to continue to provide first-class strategic advice for our clients and to accomplish our ambitions.”

The appointment of Mr. Singhal is the latest in a number of important strategic hires for Barclays in Technology Investment Banking, and further demonstrates a continued commitment to investing in industry-leading talent. David King started with Barclays at the beginning of this month in his role as Global Head of Technology M&A, based in San Francisco, and Rob Patterson started this week as Head of Data & Information Platforms Coverage, based in New York.

Barclays has played key roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the Payments space. These include serving as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Nuvei Corporation on its $6.3bn take private sale to Advent International, and acting as Exclusive Financial Advisor to American Express on its sale of Accertify to Accel-KKR.

About Barclays Investment Bank

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading global investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. The Investment Bank helps money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients manage their funding, investing, financing, and strategic and risk management needs. www.barclays.com/ib

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917707596/en/