Barclays appoints Alexander Altmann as Global Head of Equities Tactical Strategies

Barclays is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Altmann as Managing Director and Global Head of Equities Tactical Strategies. Mr Altmann will join the bank in June and will be based in New York, reporting to Ronnie Wexler, Global Head of Equities Distribution.

In this newly created global role, Mr Altmann will be responsible for capturing new opportunities by delivering thematic idea generation, which will drive and monetise actionable market content across the Equities and broader Global Markets client base.

"We are delighted to have Alex join the team," said Ronnie Wexler, Global Head of Equities Distribution. "With close to two decades of industry experience, Alex has a deep history of thought leadership across the equities landscape complemented by a stellar track record in generating actionable ideas across the Markets space. Working in partnership with a wide range of teams within Global Markets and Research, we are confident that our clients will benefit from Alex’s expertise as we focus on deepening client relationships and delivering first class market content.”

Alex joins Barclays from Millennium Capital Management where he was Equity Macro Portfolio Manager. Prior to this, Alex was Head of Equity Trading Strategy for ten years at Citigroup. Before this, Alex worked for Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan in London.

