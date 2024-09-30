|
30.09.2024 16:29:00
Barclays appoints Bradley Rogoff as Global Head of Research
Barclays today announces the appointment of Brad Rogoff as Global Head of Research, effective 1 October 2024. Currently the Head of FICC Research, Mr. Rogoff is based in New York and will report to Stephen Dainton, Head of Investment Bank Management and President, BBPLC. He will join the Investment Bank Management Team, US Executive Committee and chair the Research Executive Forum.
Brad Rogoff (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Rogoff joined the Lehman Brothers graduate scheme in 2002 and Barclays in 2008 following the acquisition. In 2016, Mr. Rogoff assumed management responsibility for the Emerging Market Corporate Credit Research team globally. In 2018, his role was expanded to include the Developed Market Credit Research team, and in 2022, he took on global responsibility for FICC research.
Under Mr. Rogoff’s leadership, Barclays ranked in the Top 3 Globally for Fixed Income Research in Institutional Investor’s annual survey in 2022 and 2023. Mr. Rogoff and his team have consistently been ranked by Institutional Investor in the High Yield Credit Strategy category since 2009, and the team’s US Credit Alpha publication has been voted one of the Best Weekly Credit Research Publications for over a decade.
"Brad is part of the DNA of Barclays Research franchise. His deep knowledge and proven track record of delivering excellent solutions for clients makes him the right choice to take our research strategy forward” said Stephen Dainton, Head of Investment Bank Management and President, BBPLC. "Under Brad’s leadership, Barclays Research will continue its drive to deliver innovative and differentiated content for clients as they navigate today’s everchanging environment.”
Earlier this month, Barclays ranked Top 5 for European Equity Research in the Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) annual survey for the second year in a row, seeing big market share gains amongst banks on the Street. UK clients ranked Barclays #1 for pan-European Research and for the first time Barclays ranked #1 for UK Research. Based on Institutional Investor surveys in 2023, votes from the Street’s largest investors place Barclays #4 as a Global Research firm and #3 for Developed Markets.
About Barclays
Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Barclays PLC ADR Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.1666 ADRs
|15 100,00
|-0,17%
|Barclays plc
|2,72
|-0,73%
|Barclays PLCShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shs
|12,15
|-1,22%
