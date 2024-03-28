Barclays Appoints David Garner as Global Head of Securitized Products Bond Trading

Barclays today announces the appointment of David Garner as Managing Director and Global Head of Securitized Products Bond Trading. Mr. Garner will join the bank in June and will be based in New York, reporting to Scott Eichel, Global Head of Securitized Products ("SP”).

Having been identified as a future revenue driver for Barclays’ Global Markets business, David’s appointment reflects the ambitions for the SP business and further advances its goal of becoming a top 5 Securitized Products trading desk within the US; adding further momentum to a client franchise that has consistently gained market share since 2019.

"This appointment underlines our commitment to attract and invest in the best talent,” said Scott Eichel. "David brings a wealth of technical and product experience, alongside a strong track record of leadership in trading franchises across Agency and Non-Agency desks. Looking ahead, we are confident that our clients will benefit from David’s expertise as we execute against our next set of priorities and deliver on our next phase of growth.”

David joins Barclays from Atlas SP Partners where he was a Managing Director. David moved to Atlas SP Partners following Apollo Global Management’s acquisition of Credit Suisse’s market leading SP franchise in 2023. During his 14- year tenure at Credit Suisse, David held a number of key leadership positions across its SP business, including most recently serving as Co-Head of Securitized Products Trading.

