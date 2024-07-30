Barclays Appoints Jonathon Traer-Clark as Head of Americas for Global Transaction Banking

Barclays today announced the appointment of Jonathon Traer-Clark as Head of Americas for its Global Transaction Banking (GTB) business.

In this role, Jonathon will continue to progress GTB’s growth strategy, as it increasingly supports treasury teams at UK and European based businesses with services in the US. The business provides a range of treasury solutions, transaction banking and lending services to large corporate, financial services and institutional clients to help them manage risk, transact and trade, and finance growth.

Jonathon is an award-winning treasury practitioner with over 30 years of international finance, corporate treasury, sales, and strategy experience. Prior to joining Barclays, he was Managing Director, Global Treasury Management, Strategy, Digital and Innovation for Wells Fargo.

Karen Braithwaite, Barclays Global Head of Transaction Banking, said: "Our transaction banking business is on a multi-year journey of growth in the Americas and Jonathon, who brings tremendous expertise, will be central to that and our continued execution for clients.

"We increasingly hear from UK and European domiciled clients that they are looking for innovative payments and cash management solutions in the US, and Barclays, with significant cross border expertise, is uniquely positioned to deliver.”

"It is testament to the strength of our growing business proposition in the Americas that we have been able to attract a leader of Jonathon's seniority and experience to help lead and drive our business forward,” said Graham Warner, Barclays Head of International Corporate Bank Americas (ICBA).

The bank has made several strategic hires over the last year. In January, Arthur (Chip) Northrop was appointed as Head of Payments and Cash Management for the Americas.

Prior to joining the bank, Chip was at JP Morgan for over 25 years, most recently as an Executive Director in payments. In this role, Chip is leading the strategic development of Barclays’ cash management and payment solutions for clients in the US.

