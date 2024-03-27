Barclays to Become the Official Banking Partner of WNBA’s New York Liberty

Barclays and New York Liberty today announced a new multi-year partnership in which Barclays will become the team’s Official Banking Partner, in a deal that includes marquee jersey patch placement beginning with the 2024 WNBA season. This partnership, one of the largest injections of sponsorship capital in Liberty history, underscores a mutual commitment to advancing gender equity on and off the court.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326399208/en/

Credit: Brandon Todd/New York Liberty

Barclays’ investment in the New York Liberty adds to the existing strong partnership with BSE Global and accompanies the bank’s existing Barclays Center naming rights and Brooklyn Nets team sponsorship. This deal reinforces Barclays’ commitment to women’s sports, a commitment underpinned by the title sponsorships of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship, the top two leagues of professional women’s soccer in the UK, which remains the largest investment by a brand into Women’s Sport in the UK.

Representatives of both organizations will be ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell this morning to celebrate the new partnership and unveil the patch now featured on the team’s jerseys.

At the core of this new partnership is also a commitment to give back to the community in Brooklyn. In connection with this sponsorship, Barclays will also expand their relationship with the nonprofit Good Shepherd Services’ Rebound Program which uses basketball to help combat youth un- and underemployment by teaching vital employability and life skills.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barclays as the Liberty’s Official Banking Partner,” said Keia Clarke, New York Liberty CEO. "This investment is another example of how women’s sports are capturing the hearts and minds of sports fans around the world. The commitment of Barclays allows the Liberty to continually grow our business and broaden our impact. Our community is the ultimate beneficiary here, and we look forward working alongside Barclays to provide young New Yorkers with the opportunities to develop life skills, a shared sense of community, and self-confidence through basketball.”

"New York is our home and the center of the financial world, and our sponsorship of the New York Liberty reiterates our pride in powering the people and communities that are the heartbeat of New York,” said Meghan Graper, Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets at Barclays. "In addition, our sponsorship is an evolution of our footprint that for years has been supporting female athletes, youth athletes, and disadvantaged youth and we’re incredibly proud and excited of the value it will bring to the city, to our colleagues, and to our clients.”

This partnership launches during one of the most exciting times in New York Liberty history, with the team finishing the 2023 season with its all-time best record (32-8), winning the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship, and reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time in 21 years.

ABOUT BARCLAYS

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK LIBERTY

The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made five WNBA Finals appearances in its 27-year history and won the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty play its home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For more information, please visit www.nyliberty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326399208/en/