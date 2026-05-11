Barrick Mining Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B, ABX.TO) reported first quarter net earnings of $1.60 billion conmpared to $474 million, prior year. Net earnings per share was $0.96 compared to $0.27. Adjusted net earnings increased to $1.65 billion from $603 million. Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $0.35.

First quarter revenues were $5.22 billion compared to $3.13 billion, previous year. Barrick produced 719,000 ounces of gold and 49,000 tonnes of copper in the quarter.

Barrick said it is on track to meet 2026 guidance. Also, the company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $3.0 billion of the company's outstanding common shares at prevailing market prices.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Barrick Mining shares are up 0.24 percent to $43.25.

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