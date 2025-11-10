Barrick Mining Raises Share Buyback Authorization By $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp. (B), on Monday said its Board of Directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing share repurchase program.

In February 2025, the Board authorized up to $1 billion in share repurchases over 12 months. The company has since completed the full $1 billion in buybacks as of September 30.

The new authorization allows for additional repurchases over the remaining term of the current program.

The company said the Board will review the size and scope of any 2026 repurchase program when it meets in February 2026.

The company added that it may buy back shares when it believes the stock is undervalued, depending on factors such as financial performance, cash flow availability, capital investment priorities, shareholder returns, and debt reduction.

The company emphasized that the program does not obligate it to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

In the pre-market trading, Barrick Mining is 3.78% higher at $34.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.