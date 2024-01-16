Barrick Reports Q4 Gold Production Of 1.05 Mln Ounces, Gold Sales Of 1.04 Mln Ounces

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported Tuesday that its preliminary fourth-quarter production was 1.05 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper. Preliminary sales were 1.04 million ounces of gold and 117 million pounds of copper.

The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,971 per ounce, while average market price for copper was $3.70 per pound.

The company noted that gold production improved sequentially with stronger performances from Cortez, Phoenix and Pueblo Viejo.

Copper production was in line with the preceding third quarter, with consistent production across all three sites.

For fiscal 2023, preliminary gold production was 4.05 million ounces, and copper production was 420 million pounds.

Barrick plans to release fourth-quarter results before market open on February 14.