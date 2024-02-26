|
26.02.2024 20:15:56
Barry Callebaut To Cut Up To 2,500 Jobs: Reports
(RTTNews) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut (BYCBF.PK) reportedly plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs, about 20% of its workforce within 18 months, to reduce costs.
According to reports, the Swiss company plans to cut costs by 15%. Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Peter Feld first talked about the job cuts in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt published Monday.
The jobs would be cut primarily by eliminating duplication and inefficiencies, the company's spokeswoman said.
"We have failed in the past to regularly assess our positioning for the future," said CEO Peter Feld, who took the rein of the company in April 2023.
In September 2023, the company announced it would invest 500 million Swiss francs over the next two years and reduce costs by 15%, or CHF250 million annually.
The measures are part of a strategic overhaul that seeks to strengthen its core areas and move decision-making closer to markets and customers, it said at the time.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- DAX nach Rekordfahrt letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd war. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch leicht bergab. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.