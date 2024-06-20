Basilea Pharma Sells All Rights To Oncology Drug Candidate Lisavanbulinin To Glioblastoma Foundation

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (0QNA.L) announced Thursday that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement for its oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553) with North Carolina -based Glioblastoma Foundation Inc.

The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has been developing lisavanbulin as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, the most common type of primary brain cancer.

Under the deal terms, Basilea sells and transfers all rights to lisavanbulin to the Glioblastoma Foundation for an undisclosed initial purchase price.

The company will also participate in future proceeds from any potential commercial partnerships at a fixed double-digit percentage. The Glioblastoma Foundation will continue the post-trial access program for patients from previous clinical studies to continue to receive lisavanbulin.

The Glioblastoma Foundation will further explore the therapeutic value of lisavanbulin for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug of BAL27862), has been investigated as a potential therapy for glioblastoma in clinical phase 1 and 2 studies. In preclinical studies, lisavanbulin demonstrated in-vitro and in-vivo activity against diverse treatment-resistant cancer models.

Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said, "Glioblastoma is one of the most lethal types of brain cancer and available therapeutic options are very limited. Partnering lisavanbulin with the Glioblastoma Foundation is important to us, as it enables patients to continue having access to this promising anticancer drug candidate, now that Basilea has changed its strategic focus to anti-infectives."

Lisavanbulin has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of malignant glioma (brain cancer), including glioblastoma.

