13.05.2024 15:07:09
Baxter: FDA Approves Expanded Indication For Clinolipid To Include Pediatric Patients
(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced U.S. FDA approval of an expanded indication for Clinolipid to be used in pediatric patients, including preterm and term neonates. Clinolipid is Baxter's proprietary mixed oil lipid emulsion that is used to provide calories and essential fatty acids in parenteral nutrition when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient or contraindicated.
Clinolipid has been available in the U.S. for adults since 2019 and is now available for use in all ages. The company said it is available to order in the U.S.
