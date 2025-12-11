Baxter-UTMB Study Shows EMR-Integrated Smart Pumps Boost Safety And Cut Workload

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has unveiled new data, produced in partnership with The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health), showing that integrating smart infusion pumps with hospital EMRs can significantly improve patient safety and bedside efficiency.

The findings, drawn from more than one million infusions using Baxter's Spectrum IQ large-volume pumps, were presented at the ASHP 2025 Midyear Clinical Meeting held December 7-10.

The study highlights how features like auto-programming and dose-error reduction systems reduce preventable IV medication errors while easing the cognitive load on nurses. With hospitals continuing to battle staffing shortages and rising demand, the technology aims to streamline workflows without compromising care.

"Health systems face mounting challenges, from resource shortages to staff fatigue, yet remain committed to delivering the highest standards of care," said Jay Ehrlich, MD, vice president of global patient safety and clinical research at Baxter. "Baxter is proud to provide technologies that help address these priorities and foster ongoing quality improvement initiatives to help advance patient safety and address cognitive overload for clinicians. The findings presented at ASHP, developed in collaboration with the University of Texas Medical Branch, reinforce the potential broad impact of, and opportunities associated with, smart infusion pump EMR integration."