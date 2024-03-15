Bay Street Is Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open higher Friday morning, tracking firm metal prices, and positive lead from European markets. Uncertainty around Fed easing might limit market's upside.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) reported adjusted earnings of $37.9 million, or $0.85 per share, for fourth-quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted earnings of $52.9 million, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) reported a net loss of $0.14 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loss of $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Data on Canadian housing starts for the month of February is due at 8:15 AM ET.

At 6 AM ET, final data on Canadian wholesale sales for the month of January is due.

Canadian stocks ended on a weak note on Thursday as data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer price inflation dented hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 21,737.51, ended with a loss of 140.26 points or 0.64% at 21,829.85.

Asian stocks ended lower on Friday, with uncertainty around Fed easing, a lack of big-ticket stimulus from top metals consumer China and anxiety ahead of next week's Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting weighing on sentiment.

European stocks are modestly higher in cautious trade with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data from the region, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.47 or 0.58% at $80.79 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $4.50 or 0.2% at $2,172.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.330 or 1.32% at $25.390 an ounce. Copper futures are up $0.059 or about 1.5% at $4.1045 per pound.