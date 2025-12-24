Bay Street Likely To Open Muted

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks might open muted on the eve of Christmas. The stock will close early at 1.00 pm today. The Canadian markets will be completely closed for the Christmas on Thursday and Boxing day on Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite Index closed 58.63 points or 0.18 percent at 32,058.73.

Crude oil is gaining slightly, while gold is down 0.05 percent.

In the Asian trading hours, the Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies and rose to a 5-month high of 1.3673 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6123 against the euro.

In the Corporate sector, Repare Therapeutics Inc. said it has reached an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to transfer its Pol? ATPase inhibitor, RP-3467, in a deal worth up to $30 million.

European shares are trading broadly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 8.59 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is progressing 56.09 points or 0.23 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 18.54 points or 0.19 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 79.14 points or 0.60 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 5.06 points or 0.088 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher. Chinese stocks closed modestly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 20.97 points or 0.53%, settling at 3,940.95.