BD Announces Global Commercial Release Of New BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company BD or Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) announced Friday the global commercial release of new cell sorters that will enable more researchers in a broader range of fields, including cell biology, cancer research and immunology, to reveal insights that were previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

The new BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters feature BD CellView Image Technology, profiled on the cover of the journal Science in 2022, and BD SpectralFX Technology — bringing to market breakthrough innovations in real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry.

The three- and four-laser additions to the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter family complement the five-laser instrument launched last year and provide scientists greater access, options, and flexibility to incorporate real-time imaging and spectral cell sorting technology in their labs.

Using the FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters, researchers can confirm complex biological and spatial insights in real time, obtain individual cell images and isolate desired cells based on visual characteristics at high speeds, all within a simplified and easy to use workflow.

BD CellView Image Technology improves sort and sample quality, bringing confidence to biological results and saving researchers time and cost in their downstream applications.

This expedited time to insight expands capabilities for researchers to transform research and cell-based therapeutic development across numerous fields in drug discovery, immuno-oncology and genomics.