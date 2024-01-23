|
23.01.2024 14:24:17
BD, Hamilton Team Up To Utilize Robotics In Single-cell Multiomics Experiments
(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company or BD (BDX), a medical technology company, announced a deal with Hamilton, a maker of laboratory automation technology, to develop automated applications together with robotics-compatible reagent kits.
The collaboration aims to enable greater standardization and reduced human error when conducting large-scale single-cell multiomics experiments.
Steve Conly, Worldwide President at BD Biosciences, said: "By integrating Hamilton's robotic technology into our end-to-end portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions, BD continues to leverage automation so that more researchers, whether academic, biopharmaceutical, or contract research organization are empowered to perform larger scale single-cell multiomics studies with confidence." Following the collaboration, BD aims to deliver a suite of BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation Reagent Kits that can be performed on the Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR robotic liquid-handling platform.
The combination will automate steps, including pipetting and thermal cycling, to produce DNA samples or "libraries" that are ready for genetic sequencing.
In single-cell multiomics experiments, constructing libraries of fragmented genetic information that can be read by sequencing instruments is an essential first step before next-generation sequencing or NGS can be performed and insights from cells can be gathered.
NGS library preparation is historically a time-intensive process with manual steps that can result in inconsistent results and compromised data quality.
The BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation Reagent Kits and Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR™ applications will be developed and released in phases starting in 2024, BD said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Becton, Dickinson-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Becton, Dickinson-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)