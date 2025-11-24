Becton, Dickinson Aktie
WKN: 857675 / ISIN: US0758871091
|
24.11.2025 13:18:44
BD Launches Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System In Europe
(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, said Monday that it has launched the BD Surgiphor Surgical Wound Irrigation System in Europe. The system is now available in select European countries.
BD Surgiphor is an irrigation solution used during surgical procedures to help loosen and remove debris from wounds, thereby reducing the bacterial load that could contribute to surgical site infections.
